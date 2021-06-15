Popular movies like Bridget Jones’s Diary and Billy Elliot may only be broadcast on Hungarian television late at night, with a warning that they are not suitable for young people. It is one of the consequences of the controversial law passed by the Hungarian parliament to ‘protect’ young people from information about homosexuality and gender surgery.











In practice, the law means that education on those subjects is banned. Human rights groups have criticized the legislation, comparing them to Russia’s ban on ‘gay propaganda’.

Despite that criticism, the proposal passed without difficulty through parliament, which is dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s conservative Fidesz party. 157 MPs voted in favor of the bill and there was only one vote against. Several opposition parties had already announced their boycott of the vote. Politicians from the right-wing Jobbik did support the proposal.

The government sees the legislation as a way to champion the well-being of children, but critics say it is an attack on freedom of expression. Earlier, about 5,000 people demonstrated outside the parliament building. One protester called it “disgusting that homosexuality is mentioned in the same breath as sex crimes”.

‘Gay promotion’

The law states that material that “promotes gender identity deviation, sex reassignment and homosexuality” cannot be shown to people under the age of 18. This also has consequences outside the classroom.

For example, some books may no longer be published and LGBTI+ organizations will have to take the new rules into account in their campaigns. Also, popular movies like Bridget Jones’s Diary and Billy Elliot according to a television channel only be shown late at night, with the statement that they are not suitable for young people. The content of such films could be interpreted as ‘promoting’ homosexuality.



Quote

Even if the law can’t be used to ban a Gay Pride parade, it still makes organizers nervous Zsolt Szekeres, human rights organization HHC

It is still unclear what penalties people could face if they do not comply with the new rules. “The legal text is very ambiguous and that was done on purpose,” said Zsolt Szekeres of human rights organization HHC. “We don’t know yet what the consequences will be.”

Szekeres predicted that the new regulations will have an intimidating effect. “Even if the law cannot be used to ban a Gay Pride parade, it still makes organizers nervous,” he said. “Because they will be afraid of the consequences and it gives the police an excuse to act.”

