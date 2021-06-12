Book Review | Wolf doll Kosola writes about what poverty and self-branding cause to a person

The fourth work by Turku-based Susinukke Kosola (Daniil Kozlov, b. 1991), The Turquoise Zone, is as distinctive as the previous ones.

Poems you speak in a turquoise color: “I would rather but not piss myself every fucking day”. I, for my part, speak in rows of black marks. Neatly and lyrically.

Turku-based Wolf Puppet Kosola (Daniil Kozlov, p. 1991), fourth work, Turquoise zone, is as distinctive and selfish as the others. Varisto (2018) was a book that could not be bought, but was adopted in recognition. The work was nominated for the Dancing Bear Poetry Prize.

Turquoise zone consists of a dialogue of two speakers, of which the self, which appears as black characters, controls the state of speech but is interested in you. About the man who works at Robert’s Coffee at the expense of the municipality

The ass side of capitalism flakes off the rust and the rip-offs of the benefits achieved. Although working life does not provide a very good livelihood for its participant, it does control it. The café worker needs to align his entire habitus with the brand.

Everyday, too, and generally accepted, but the gaze of the poem shows how life narrows when a person has to sell his appearance: “you try / follow the rhythm of destiny with your dosettambamburin”.

Turquoise zone is a margin that success and flair do not reach. The finality of livelihood and life repeatedly catches on the shirt hem.

In the tradition of poverty descriptions, life tends to be tough on the sidelines, but Turquoise zone the world is more sensitive. As a work critical of capitalism Turquoise zone gets surprised. Theoretical is gone, the farm has been lived.

Speaking in turquoise, you say, “the kind of artistic anxiety and insignificance shit that floats in itself, right? wanders in its witty and radical society. however, it is out of direction, as if some kind of cowardice is built into it. cowardice about being wrong ”.

There is something revealing in turquoise in relation to the work itself, its terms. When socialism is radical, how not to relent in the idea of ​​brutality?

Kosolan “Dissertation on the Color Theory of Loneliness” is a dissertation on poverty, and the conditions under which poverty is: “you who don’t feel like meat don’t understand why / feel lonely when you look at your account balance from an automatic machine”.

Poverty wins (and does not win) even material, the book seems to say, because that is not the case in a way. It is a shortage and a stuckness in the lower bar of power structures but it no less exists than the more carefree ways of living. The work is as soft as soft in such a new way as the poems turquoise you plush animals.

From the abundance of the book arises silent suggestions for something miraculous. The shaky, characteristic turquoise words here and there and the phase of the eclipse or moon at the end of the work concretize the fluidity of the color.

In production in Kosola one key feature is combining the cute and adorable with an all-pervading critical look. In the turquoise zone the perception of sweetness is always caught up in perspective – even a man of post-capitalism throbs like a spark, even in someone’s eyes: “man is a species / which only bears look back with in mind: / toi is my power animal <3”.

Turquoise zone stuffed animals mix categories: living and non-living, industrial and personal.

Novelty does not proclaim the state of loss, abandonment and change that is linked to the crisis of living conditions in an ecological disaster. In the context of the work, tireless post-capitalism meets the planetary and the living: “in the end, everyone / history, place, relationship, event, thought, feeling / lands as a shadow of the world economy, reveals / something about it”.

Book cover paper a manifestation pattern is printed on the inside. It is a text about the nature of poetry and words, abnormal body poetics. When you read it Turquoise zone alongside, the queer expression begins to appear:

“And where their bodies are, they do not seek to be greater.”

Here, I think, is one of the essential poetic beings of recent years who is still healing his senses. Kosola settles down with her humor and queer body Hanna Stormin and on the other hand with his posthumanistic ethos and humor Sini Silverin among poets like.

Turquoise zone is a rich, multi – themed book whose central means of study is specifically the dialogical poem. Its nature as a “dissertation” is artistically charming. Poetry changes the interrelationships of things.

Kosola ‘s latest is not as underscriptive of the color it is studying as Maggie Nelsonin loved Blueberries (2019, Finnish Kaijamari Sivill) but some similar Irrevocable metaphor in the works is. The spectrum of turquoise is wide: the luxurious splendor of the pool and the smudged runoff on the surface of the bronze statue.