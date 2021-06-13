Book Review | The Finnish Foreign Minister caused a scandal by joking about Hitler at a diplomatic meeting in 1938 – International politics was driven by alcohol

Clearly, in Rudolf Holst’s world, “everyone” drank, many even as a problem.

Biography

Jukka-Pekka Pietiäinen: Foreign Minister’s alley run. Rudolf Holst and the scandal in Geneva. Minerva. 423 s.

Finland the Foreign Minister sits at a diplomatic dinner at the League of Nations in Geneva on September 26, 1938. At the same time in Berlin, the German Chancellor Adolf Hitler gives a furious speech to an audience of ten thousand, inciting the threat of war over Europe.

A translation of Hitler’s speech is brought to the dinner table, and the foreign minister begins to deliver it to his table party. He’s in a “hunchback” and a joke-head, and adds his own toxic remarks to the speech.

The exact wording of the Foreign Minister’s satire has disappeared into the champagne bubbles, but some Attendees recalled characterizing Hitler as a crazy dog ​​for his parties that should be shot.

After two months, the Foreign Minister resigns from the President Kyösti Kallio.

Jukka-Pekka Pietiäinen find out in his book Foreign Minister’s alley run. Rudolf Holst and the scandal in Geneva the events of the fall of 1938 and the resignation of the Secretary of State. He asks whether the National Socialist Germany put pressure Rudolf Holstin to resign, as the prevailing interpretation of history belongs?

The main argument of the book is that by the fall of 1938, Rudolf Holst had become an entity that did not work.

German pressure was part of the reason, but not the whole truth. Problems with privacy and the loss of political support at home were a major factor in Holst’s resignation.

The book draws a portrait of a diplomat and foreign minister who had a long and colorful career in the number one chain of politics.

Holsti was a progressive politician who, after the First World War, supported the republic and was taking Finland out of Germany’s arms. He had a long career as a diplomat for the League of Nations and twice served as Finland’s foreign minister.

Doctor of Philosophy Rudolf Holsti was a well-known, faceted person in international diplomatic circles who acquired enemies from near and far. He was absolute, abruptly, and liked the incisive satire.

On Twitter, he would have been a full bomb.

Holsti was Finland’s representative in the League of Nations in 1928–1940. The era was ruled by delicate dictators who jealously observed their interests.

Through Holst, the book opens a picture of the situation in Finland’s predicament under the pressure of the Soviet Union and National Socialist Germany.

Finland’s foreign policy in the 1930s was based on opposing and following the demands of the great powers. There could be no good, and especially bad, relations with Germany and the Soviet Union, and not very neutral. The only option was to be contradictory.

Rudolf Holsti (center) pictured from 1937 or 1938.

When Germany, for example, pressured for Holst’s resignation in the fall of 1938, the country’s government balanced the concession by dismantling the nationalist IKL, which was very unfortunate news for Germany.

Although many hardened Holst’s anti-German line, diplomats like him long played a role in Finland’s foreign policy as a whole. Among other things, he was the right person to warm up frozen relations with Russia and to flag Finland’s anti-fascist line in the League of Nations.

Correspondingly, Holst’s benefit to Finland’s foreign policy began to be negative in the second half of the 1930s, and the Foreign Minister ended up on a collision course with the country’s leadership, opposition and civil servants. Mannerheimia and the president Cajanderia down to.

When the war broke out and Finland headed for Germany, Holst’s position finally collapsed. He was fired from the State Department in the fall of 1940.

“It was a handshake for Germany, one installment to build good relations,” Pietiäinen writes.

Part of Holst was to sell his property and move with his family to the United States, where countless other Europeans who lost their status ended up.

The book describes Finland’s navigation in the world of paranoid dictators, but also Rudolf Holst’s private life scandals since the 1920s. There was a relationship between the secretary and a divorce driving a financial disaster.

The diplomatic dinners were in that dark darkness, and gossip about embarrassing situations spread.

Holst’s health plummeted. The last five years in California were so miserable that the children were placed.

Diplomatic everyday life looking through Rudolf Holst’s eyes opens up interesting perspectives. There is a high level of diplomatic activity, but also provincial trips, routine dinner boredom and the pranking of gift knives.

The holiday description of everyday life raises noteworthy issues, of which Holst’s alcohol use is not the least. It is not hidden in the book, but it is not discussed either.

A lot was eaten and drunk in the world of diplomats, which was by no means disgusting to “companion Rudi”. Holsti was fun and witty to follow, but judging by everything, the behavior of the former man of the sobriety movement sometimes left something to be desired.

“As long as Rudolfius Holstius could carry the Republic’s coat of arms with sufficient dignity,” the Foreign Minister hoped Voionmaa in 1927 after hearing about Holst’s diplomatic appointment to the League of Nations.

Not always knew. Holsti aroused aggravation, and she was repeatedly allowed to correct other people’s perceptions of the course of the evening and her own condition.

Clearly, in Holst’s world, “everyone” drank, many even as a problem. International politics was made with the power of alcohol and sometimes other substances, and Holst’s life story would have provided an angle to deal with this obvious thing in history.

Following Holst’s political, economic, and health downward spiral on the pages of the book, the question arises to what extent alcohol accelerated the Foreign Minister’s downturn. Pietiäinen is polite and silent to the main character of his book.

Holst has been studied earlier, but Pietiäinen Foreign Minister’s alley run is the first overall picture of Holst’s life and career.

It is also the story of a small country in a crazy world. Finland was led by short-lived governments, emphasizing the role of diplomats, industrial cartridges and financiers in the continuity of foreign relations.

Rudolf Holsti was one link in this chain.

The author is a postdoctoral researcher at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Helsinki.