Book Review | Pascal Engman’s suspense novel has such a suction of narrative that the book does not fall out of its hands – The Rat King describes the sick hatred of feminist modern-day Sweden

Never a dull moment promised Rod Stewart with his fourth studio album in 1972. A Swedish crime writer with an international career follows the same guideline. Pascal Engman (b. 1986) in his third Finnish novel The Rat King is such a suction of narration that the record of not properly malting is out of control.

Engman, who worked as an editor for Expressen magazine in 2011−2016, is not bored. Everything else.

To the Rat King he has built artfully – breaking down on several levels a simultaneously advancing story into short, fast-paced songs that culminate in well-loaded surprising climaxes. They create a magical waiting horizon that nourishes reading.

It is imperative to know what happens next.

Prescription is not new, but it works.

Instead, thematically, Engman plows a field that is not plowed quite every day. She writes about deep-rooted, sick female hatred in feminist contemporary Sweden and describes the roe and dark practices highlighted by the #metoo campaign that have allowed for sexual harassment, harassment, violence – and rape by men.

In this respect The Rat King has been updated to date Stieg Larssonin thriller Men who hate women, which opened the author’s Millennium trilogy, which has become a major international hit, and was laying the groundwork for a trend that raised Nordic crime literature, nordic noir, to one of the most prominent literary trends of the early 2000s.

A lot based on surprising plot twists To the Rat King there is no reason to reveal the course of closely folding events. Everything is clear by reading. The brutality of a situation that is becoming increasingly brutal and violent is hitting two acts of brutal violence that seem separate.

Kvällspressen journalist Jasmina Kovac will be mass-raped at the hotel after a restaurant night. Meanwhile, Emelie Rydén, the mother of a little girl, is murdered at her home in Åkerbyvägen in Täby.

The murder is suspected of Karim Laiman, a woman’s ex-girlfriend who has been murdered on holiday from Åkersberga Prison.

Jasmina does not report the rape to the police for fear of retaliation by the rapists. In this way, he acts against his beliefs, even if he does not want to do so.

Stockholm police crime commissioner Vanessa Frank is starting to find out about the murder of Emelie Rydén, who has just started a new relationship, where everything is not as it seems on the outside.

Does the murder have anything to do with other acts of violence against women? Although Vanessa Frank’s working couple is named Ove Dahlberg of the Violence and Murder Unit, her actual assistant in the investigation is former elite soldier Nicolas Paredes, who is her old acquaintance and friend.

They act as a team in the investigation of an international criminal case that ended in Chile in Engman’s previous Finnish thriller Burning earth.

When the mistress of Oscar Sjölander, a TV person who has been bullied by the #metoo campaign, is assassinated, the chase accelerates and Vanessa Frank and Nicolas Paredes collide online with a rampant incel forum that brings together marginalized men living in celibacy against their will.

Are murders part of a bigger plan? Or is there a serial killer who hates women? Who is cheating anyone?

Although The Rat King is a thriller that tells a good story, it certainly has its weaknesses.

One drawback relates to personal description. It would have been desirable for the characters to have opened up in depth as well. Too often, a character performs only his narrative function.

Most touchingly, Engman describes a battered pair of donuts of life that inadvertently gets entangled in the murder of Oscar Sjölander’s mistress, Rakel Sjödin.

Of course, in the relationship seeking attention from Vanessa Frank and Nicolas Paredes, Pascal Engman has left a lot between the lines in the description. Good.

Its own problem also lies in the plundering of cliffhangers. Their power decreases because there are simply too many of them. It creates a sense of mechanism in the narrative.

Instead a functional and motivated solution is that Pascal Engman does not beautify a morbidly twisted theme and subject matter In the Rat King.

Therefore, she also allows perverted men fed by uncontrolled hatred of women and a negative self-image to speak with their own voices, which makes these characters genuinely repulsive.

Engman wants to awaken the reader and show without filtering in vain that such bastards live among us. The Rat King does glory To Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö, who launched a strongly socially critical approach to Nordic crime literature. It describes the nausea of ​​the welfare state, the click of democracy and the injustice of the judiciary, and not the blatant sadistic violence.

It is not bad soil.