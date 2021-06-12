Book Review | Icelandic Ragnar Jónasson in the opening part of a series of tensions seeks justice for a dead Russian woman

The popular Icelandic detective series goes back in time, critic Miina Supinen writes.

Novel

Ragnar Jónasson: Darkness (Dimma). Finnish Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen. Oak. 238 s.

Icelandic the first part of the thriller series isn’t surprising – until it’s a little surprising then. Ragnar Jónassonin Darkness is a familiar and safe criminal entertainment with the new tvist. That’s what detectives are most often expected to do. The series already appears in more than 20 countries. According to the publisher, one million copies have already been sold.

The opening part of the three-part series tells the story of Hulda Hermannsdóttir, the Icelandic criminal police officer, on her last job before retirement. A Russian woman seeking asylum has been found dead, and a colleague who investigated the case has been hut. Hulda wants justice for the woman.

Jónasson has cleverly built the series in reverse chronological order. The following sections describe Hulda’s stages in her fifties and forties.

At the level of a single novel, the story doesn’t make much of an impact. The novel does not breathe, if not reps. The intertwined plot threads are mostly reminiscent of a mediocre television crime series.

Tension though added by a means that fails on television. For a long time, people are described as, for example, “women” or “men”. The final revelation is always who has been the talk of.

Most of the ingredients have been seen many times. Trafficking in human beings, hangover mornings and pedophiles are involved. The latter are beginning to be the Joker Card of criminal entertainment, which is carelessly slipped into a story rather than a story to mark the deepest evil with no backgrounds or justifications.

However, Jónasson does not riot with harsh crimes. The narrative is cool and clinical. Known as a poet and prose writer, a good Finnish translation is the responsibility Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen.

Darkness the best side is the protagonist Hulda. He is a tenacious detective who has been discriminated against for decades in a male-dominated workplace. Hulda meets a retired doctor and wonders if love would still give love a chance. The husband has died a long time ago and the past weighs on his mind.

A mature female cop as a hero brings to mind Matti Laine scripted ParadiseTV series with Riitta Havukainen presented Hilkka approaching retirement age. In either case, the younger male writer has created an elderly, sympathetic female hero. It feels invigorating. It is worth operating outside the box.

Admittedly, Jónasson doesn’t have much left to deepen his character, and nothing else. Dramatic human destinies and Icelandic milieus are quickly traversed. The novel is very concise and simplistic. The reader doesn’t have time to make an impact on anything, but the plot holds its grip with a good advance.

The novel the most exciting point has been tempered fortunately with a bit of braking. Jónasson describes a “woman” and a “man” hiking in deserted snowfields. In the wild, one is forced to trust another person, even though instinct warns. The atmosphere condenses into a truly scary one.

Most impressive, however, is the final solution, which plays an interesting interplay with the reverse chronology of the book series. The end is downright appalling. The last pages may be engraved to such an extent that the next part is forced to be gripped.