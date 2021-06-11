Book Review | Can a child ever descend a hill? Sarah Cantell’s second novel speculates on what kind of world future generations will live in

Saara Cantelli’s beautiful novel opens the lives of women in a single family in different decades.

Novel

Sarah Cantell: Everything smells of snow. Oak. 323 s.

Abortion rights, the combination of following one’s own artistic vocation and family life, the meto movement. Among other things, these three social issues that are connected to a woman’s life at different times come to the fore. Saara Cantellin in a beautiful second novel Everything smells of snow.

Cantell carries the reader in the lives of women in one family, and begins from the moment a woman named Olivia begins to tell her newborn child a story.

In his mind he has a question: what to say? How do I choose the report I will move forward? What kind of generational chain is my child joining?

Something though to be chosen, not telling is not an option.

Olivia decides to start with an event that may take place in 1930s-40th century Helsinki and the powder snow landscape of Kaivopuisto – a landscape that her daughter may never experience. In Laskiaismäe, Grandmother Kerttu cools and screams “long linen”.

Cantelli’s fatal start is wistfully beautiful and true. We do not know for sure what kind of world future generations will inhabit. We can only guess. Our grandchildren may no longer be allowed to experience a season and a landscape where “everything smells of snow,” new, clean, and bright.

Kerttu will later graduate from the Academy of Arts as the best of his course and will be awarded a work grant and a studio place in Paris. However, he has to cancel his place – and this choice is intertwined with much of the novel’s tension and theme.

Giving up has consequences that will show up in different ways even a couple of generations away.

Born in the 1960s Kertu’s daughter Tuija, as a young adult, chooses to live in an eco-community that invests in self-sufficiency. However, Tuija is not doing well in this group. You can find your own place at the university in folklore.

Enthusiasm is enough until the professor plagiarizes Tuija’s text and publishes it as his own. The power exercised by a man over a young woman is one of the recurring themes of the novel.

Tuija returns to the end and ends up recovering at Lapinlahti Mental Hospital for a while. After recovering, Tuija makes a child. The daughter is this Olivia who is now telling a story to her child.

Olivia chooses an acting career – and through her, Cantell brings to the novel, among other things, a topical #metoo discussion. One key person is Herde Heikkilä, who runs a multicultural theater serving a prison sentence, clearly Veijo to Baltzar suggestive character.

There is also a recent debate in the theater about representations: who gets to perform and who. What kind of images of women and men are seen on the stages?

At the end of the novel the chain of generations of the family unites as relatives begin to put together an art exhibition of Kertu’s works packed in storage. The talent left in the darkness is brought out and into the limelight, to the place it deserves.

This, too, is now a topical phenomenon: the rise of female artists in history.