Book Review | A Finn applied to Siberia to learn about the society of the future – with cultural criticism

Ville Ropponen knows the presentation and visions of the future by late writers, but modernity produces difficulties, writes critic Vesa Rantama.

Nonfiction book

Ville Ropponen: Siberian tone. Enostone. 219 s.

Siberia In recent years, Finnish writers have been more interested than ever before – and no wonder the area feels important both for understanding the past and the future.

Martti Anhavan essay Siberia teaches (2018) Armchair travel to Siberia with deported intellectuals. Jussi Konttisen In Siberia (2019) provided a twinkling rare description of Siberian-Finnish nuclear family life as well as an interesting journalistic whirlwind from one side of the massive land to the other. Taina Haahdin in the novel Siberian dreams Siberia offers the dream of clarity in a deceptively-chaotic modernity: there is steel and a factory, cabbage soup and a nuclear family.

Writers Ville Ropponen and Ville-Juhani Sutinen also passed in Siberia in an excellent piece of information on the Soviet prison camp system The road to the bones (2019).

Ropposen new essay Siberian tone again taking the momentum of history but moving towards the future. Siberia, he said, could teach us – to be less individuals, more connected to our roots and life-sustaining systems. From the point of view of the great Siberia, modernization does not have to mean the harmonization of everything and the destruction of traditions – there are always many directions for development.

Siberian tone is something from the middle ground between Konttinen Reportage and Anhava’s literature review, read and learned, but enlivened by travel and personal experience. Ropponen’s strength is precisely the examination of social development in the light of fiction. He is able to present lesser-known factors in a way that opens up their life’s work in meaningful contexts.

Particularly interesting is the travel essay Siberian utopia, dystopia and realism, where Ropponen introduces a great figure in Finno-Ugric culture, Khanty and Forest Nenets activist, author Yuri Vellaan (1948–2013). Vella wrote non-Russian minimalist poems in Russian and struggled on his home farm against major oil companies, often successfully.

Ropponen describes the ever-invigorating impact of the late artist on the cultural life of indigenous peoples cyclically, everything has its time:

Unfortunately Ropponen also tries to combine the miscellaneous literary and cultural essays of the second part of the work with Siberian themes, with varying results.

When writing about the return of the class society to Finland, he makes a point: the writers who have been pioneers of individualism since the Enlightenment could also accelerate the transition in the opposite direction,

If the future inspires solid paintings, while the present slips out of Ropponen’s hands like cheap soap. In these essays, the entire 21st century to date appears as one and the same year, full of ever-accelerating “neoliberalism”. The result is observations that don’t say much about the world of their release year:

“It’s no wonder that neoliberal capitalist circles almost everywhere are opposed to tackling climate change and moving away from fossil fuels.”

The critique of cultural life in the work, on the other hand, is often a flashed caricature based on the stereotypes of its time: “A successful female writer, on the other hand, is younger Lenita Airisto resembling a tight business mimic and posing in a luxurious dress, thickly make-up on the cover of a glossy paper magazine. ”

Jari Tervossa according to Ropponen, the features expected of an author of the 21st century crystallize, at the same time a witty wording in the entertainment public and a profound appearance in appropriate contexts:

“Since then, new characters have been sought in Tervo’s place. About Juha Itkonen Tommi Melenderiin and Tommi Kinnuseen they are almost invariably younger silage men with a middle-class background and world of thought. ”

Maybe next the fifties silos will start to tubate?