Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once again made fun of Alberto Fernández after the unfortunate and highly criticized phrase that the origins of that country come “from the jungle” and treated his Argentine counterpart t“retrograde”.

In the usual live that the Brazilian Head of State makes through his social networks, he again referred to Fernández’s phrase while showing the photo that he ironically published on Twitter shortly after the failed appointment of the Argentine president went viral.

“The first thing I can say is that the rivalry is just football. There being no football, the brothers are my brothers. I want the best for Argentina because at the end of the day when we have prosperous neighbors it is a sign that this is good for everyone, “Bolsonaro began by pointing out, with a conciliatory tone and toning down the controversy.

However, shortly afterwards he resumed the message that he had emphasized in a press conference in which he compared Fernández with Nicolas Maduror.

Bolsonaro during the live in which he spoke again about Alberto Fernández.

“Now I remember when Maduro took office with the death of Chávez, Maduro once spoke of receiving visits from incarnate birds, as if he were Hugo Chávez and he spoke with the birds,” he said with a smile on his face.

And he emphasized: “I believe that Maduro and Fernández, these two from here, with all due respect to the Argentine people, there is no vaccine that cures socialism and the rather retrograde question of those two people’s heads“.

Later he sent a conciliatory message with the country: “You they are very important to us and we to you. We have some business in process, we are part of Mercosur and I do not take into consideration what Fernández said, I take it as a joke, “he insisted.

Bolsonaro was accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, who was asked what he thought of what Fernández said.

“I am very proud to have come from the jungle. I am very proud to have the country that has the most preserved forest in the world, ”said the official.

To close and laugh, Bolsonaro asked the minister a shout “like Tarzan” because he came from the jungle.

“You come from the jungle, where is the cry of Tarzan”, exclaimed Bolsonaro.