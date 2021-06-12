Selection of Bolivia has suffered four positive cases for Covid-19 on his campus, according to the local media Sport Total. Although the names have not been released, it is said that these four people are members of the staff.

The premiere of The green on the Cup America is scheduled for Monday, when you measure at Paraguay. In that match he will not be able to count on at least those four players, who can be replaced by others according to the last change in the rule of Conmebol, which allows unlimited changes in the calls if it is because of the virus that has plagued the entire world for more than a year.

At the beginning of the day, the positive cases of up to 12 players from the Red wine and this news further complicates the development of the continental tournament.

Now Cease Farias You will have to meditate by which players you substitute them or if you think it is necessary. If there are no more cases, he would still have 24 players at his disposal with whom to face the appointment that will be played in Brazil from this Sunday.