Complete call-up of Bolivia for the Copa América

Goalkeepers

Carlos Lampe (Always Ready), Javier Rojas (Bolívar) and Rubén Cordano (Bolívar).

Defenses

Jairo Quinteros (Bolívar), Luis Fernando Haquín (Deportes Melipilla), José Sagredo (The Strongest), Diego Bejarano Ibáñez (Bolívar), Óscar Leandro Ribera (Blooming), Jorge Enrique Flores (Always Ready), Luis Barbosa (Aurora) and Adrian Jusino (AE Larissas)

Midfielders

Roberto Carlos Fernández (Bolívar), Erwin Júnior Sánchez (Blooming), Diego Wayar (The Strongest), Leonel Justiniano (Bolívar), Erwin Mario Saavedra (Bolívar), Moisés Villarroel (Willstermann), Henry Vaca (Oriente Petrolero), Boris Céspedes ( Servette) and Ramiro Vaca (The Strongest)

Forwards

Marcelo Moreno Martins (Cruzeiro), Jeyson Chura (The Strongest), Juan Carlos Arce (Always Ready), Gilbert Álvarez (Wilstermann), Jaume Cuéllar (SPAL) and Rodrigo Luis Ramallo (Always Ready)

America Cup * Data updated as of June 14, 2021

Schedule and group of Bolivia in the Copa América

Group B: Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina

June 14th

17:00 Paraguay – Bolivia *

June 18

14:00 Chile – Bolivia *

June 24

14:00 Bolivia – Uruguay *

June 28th

17:00 Bolivia – Peru *

* Local time in Bolivia