Complete call-up of Bolivia for the Copa América
Goalkeepers
Carlos Lampe (Always Ready), Javier Rojas (Bolívar) and Rubén Cordano (Bolívar).
Defenses
Jairo Quinteros (Bolívar), Luis Fernando Haquín (Deportes Melipilla), José Sagredo (The Strongest), Diego Bejarano Ibáñez (Bolívar), Óscar Leandro Ribera (Blooming), Jorge Enrique Flores (Always Ready), Luis Barbosa (Aurora) and Adrian Jusino (AE Larissas)
Midfielders
Roberto Carlos Fernández (Bolívar), Erwin Júnior Sánchez (Blooming), Diego Wayar (The Strongest), Leonel Justiniano (Bolívar), Erwin Mario Saavedra (Bolívar), Moisés Villarroel (Willstermann), Henry Vaca (Oriente Petrolero), Boris Céspedes ( Servette) and Ramiro Vaca (The Strongest)
Forwards
Marcelo Moreno Martins (Cruzeiro), Jeyson Chura (The Strongest), Juan Carlos Arce (Always Ready), Gilbert Álvarez (Wilstermann), Jaume Cuéllar (SPAL) and Rodrigo Luis Ramallo (Always Ready)
America Cup
* Data updated as of June 14, 2021
Schedule and group of Bolivia in the Copa América
Group B: Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina
June 14th
17:00 Paraguay – Bolivia *
June 18
14:00 Chile – Bolivia *
June 24
14:00 Bolivia – Uruguay *
June 28th
17:00 Bolivia – Peru *
* Local time in Bolivia
Leave a Reply