The country chiefs are also discussing the easing of the corona rules today. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow is pushing ahead. Actually, other topics were on the agenda.

Erfurt – Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) speaks out after a newspaper report in favor of completely relaxing the corona rules in autumn.

“I think we can take the risk of opening it completely in the fall,” Ramelow said Rheinische Post. The resistance is higher this year because of the vaccine. But he also knows that 20 to 25 percent of the population will not be vaccinated. “They then have to bear the risk themselves and take responsibility,” said Ramelow.

According to the head of government, two people probably died as a result of a Covid vaccination in Thuringia. He regretted that very much, the relatives received support, said Ramelow. “But with two in a million, the risks are assessable and explainable,” he adds. “Normality means living with risks.”

That is what advising the heads of state government is actually about

According to their chairman, Michael Müller (SPD), the prime ministers of the federal states are discussing corona regulations for major events this Thursday. Berlin’s governing mayor told the German Press Agency: “I also assume that we will talk about the upcoming vaccine deliveries and about vaccination offers, especially for children and adolescents.” In addition, the Prime Minister’s Conference at 1:15 p.m. will exchange information on the status of digitization via video the administration and about the energy transition. The number of corona cases in Germany continues to decline. The 7-day incidence is just under 20. We summarize all information about Corona in Germany in a news ticker. (dpa)