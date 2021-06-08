Board of Directors Ohisalo and Saarikko accused STM of slowing down the lifting of restrictions in an MTV exam – Marin: “Oh this hand wash”

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has a different approach to the lifting of interest rate restrictions than other ministries, said Annika Saarikko (center) and Maria Ohisalo (green) in the presidency exam.

Government Disagreements over the lifting of interest rate restrictions came to light in MTV3’s presidency exam on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) views the lifting of interest rate restrictions differently than other ministries, said the chairman of the center, the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko and the President of the Greens, the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo in the exam.

“Yes, STM has disagreed with other ministries,” Saarikko said.

“There has been a different view there than other ministers and ministries,” Ohisalo said.

Ministers explained with STM’s strict line that the lifting of interest rate restrictions in Finland has stalled. According to Ohisalo, it has taken an “unfortunate amount of time” to lift the restrictions. Restrictions have been criticized especially by the cultural and event industry.

Representatives of the ruling parties, especially the Greens and the Left Alliance, have publicly stood up for the demands of the cultural sector.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) commented on the criticism of Ohisalo and Saarikko in the exam, saying that the government has decided on the restrictions together.

“Oh this hand wash. Yes, the government has outlined these issues together, and has also made this exit plan, ”Marin commented.

“The fact is, however, that Finland has managed the corona best in Europe,” he said.

According to Marin, the restrictions in Finland have been lighter than in most other European countries.