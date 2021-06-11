The German company BMW will increase prices for almost its entire model range in Russia from July 1, 2021. About this on June 11 informs press service of the brand.

It is noted that the cost of models will be increased by an average of 1.9%. Along with the price change, the available production lines of some models, as well as the composition of their equipment, will be adjusted. The reasons for this decision were not reported.

In particular, the cost of the most affordable model BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe from July 1 will start at 2,840,000 rubles. For the X1 crossover you will have to pay 2,480,000 rubles. Prices for X3 start at 4,340,000 rubles.

The 3-Series sedan will cost 3,120,000 rubles. The coupe and convertible 4-Series were estimated at a minimum of 3,600,000 and 4,140,000 rubles, respectively. Crossovers BMW X5 and X6 will cost from 5,800,000 and 6,800,000 rubles, respectively.

On April 28, it was reported that BMW cars received a warning function for road cameras that fix speeding and passing on red lights.

Information about road cameras is displayed in advance in the driver’s field of view on the dashboard or head-up display (if available in the car).