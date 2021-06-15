A discussion that you can have in your own time: is this a BMW M2 with diesel engine, or is it a converted 2-series with an M2 body kit? And even if you convert a 2-series with literally all parts of an M2, can you call the result an M2? For the sake of convenience, we call this a BMW M2, simply because it looks like this. You don’t have to agree, we forgive you.

The car is a creation of Gary Martins from South Africa. He took a 220d and put the three-turbo diesel engine of a BMW X5 M50d in it. The power of the 3.0-liter six-in-line, he increased from 381 hp to 583 hp and the torque to 1,070 Nm, including with methanol injection. He mounted the body kit of a BMW M2 and made the rear fenders wider. The carriage doesn’t seem quite right yet, but that could also be because of the color.

Another diesel racer

He also mounted the brakes of an M5 at the front and those of an M4 at the rear under his BMW M2 with diesel engine. The seats come from an M3 and he picked up the differential from a 330d, for example. The reason for the conversion? Gary sees that the diesel car is dying out, so he wanted to build a diesel race car one more time. He mainly uses the car as a daily.

BMW M2 with diesel engine