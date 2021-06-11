The new curator of the manned programs of the state corporation “Roscosmos” and became the executive director of the state corporation Alexander Bloshenko, reported on Saturday, June 12, “RIA News” with reference to the press service of the company.

“In connection with the beginning of the preparation of a draft design for a new domestic orbital station, it was decided to transfer the issues of manned space exploration to the executive director for promising programs and science of the state corporation Roscosmos, Alexander Bloshenko,” said Roscosmos.

In 2018, Bloshenko became an advisor on science to the general director of Roscosmos, and a year later he was appointed executive director of the state corporation for promising programs and science.

Cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, who oversaw the manned programs of the state corporation since 2016, Hero of the Soviet Union and Russia, was transferred from the position of executive director to the position of advisor to the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin.

From October 2005 to June 2015, he held the Earth’s record for the total time spent in space – 803 days for six launches. In addition, Krikalev performed eight spacewalks with a total duration of 41.5 hours.