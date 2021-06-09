Russian blogger Yuri Khovansky was detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of calling for terrorist activities. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Mash on Moika” with reference to its own sources.

It is noted that the accusation against Khovansky is connected with the check carried out by the Center “E” of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. On the evening of June 8, they knocked on his apartment, after which searches were carried out until 2 am. The blogger was taken to the police department, a case was initiated under Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code (“Public calls for terrorist activities, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism”).