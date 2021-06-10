Russian blogger Yuri Khovansky was arrested for two months, until August 8, on charges of justifying terrorism over a song about the terrorist attack in the theater center on Dubrovka in 2002. RIA News…

Thus, the Dzerzhinsky District Court of St. Petersburg granted the request of the investigation. According to documents presented to the court, Khovansky partially admitted guilt.

The criminal case was opened under article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls for terrorist activities, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism”), which provides for a fine of 300 thousand to a million rubles, or imprisonment for a term of five to seven years.

Earlier it was reported that Khovansky was officially charged. The blogger was detained and taken to the St. Petersburg police station on the night of June 9 after searches in his apartment.

The blogger, the creator of the YouTube show “School Bloggers” Andrei Nifedov and the blogger Dmitry Larin living in St. Petersburg, are in the status of a witness in the case. Nifedov’s house was also searched at his place of residence in Gatchina, Leningrad Region.

Khovansky is a Russian YouTube blogger who positions himself as the first stand-up comedian on the Runet. He currently has 4.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and his videos have amassed over one billion views. He gained fame after launching his own stand-up projects and provocative videos.