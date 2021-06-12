Blogger Yuri Khovansky, arrested in St. Petersburg, acknowledged the performance of the song, but not its distribution on the Internet. On June 12, the representative of the law firm “Best Lawyers”, whose lawyers defend the blogger, Victoria Martynenko, spoke about this.

According to her, the man admitted that he sang the song, which became the reason for the criminal prosecution, but did not circulate it on the Internet and refused to admit it.

“And the fact that he disseminated it, that he agitated someone – this did not happen at all, this is a partial admission of guilt,” she quotes TASS…

As Martynenko recalled, the song was sung many years ago, but it appeared on the Internet recently. Khovansky was not going to put it on YouTube.

“He sang, came up with some drunken nonsense on the spot, he does not deny it himself,” she summed up.

On June 9, Khovansky was taken to the police in connection with the investigation of a criminal case under Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code (“Public calls to carry out terrorist activities, justification of terrorism and propaganda of terrorism on the Internet”). The case is connected with the blogger’s song about the musical “Nord-Ost” in the center on Dubrovka in Moscow in 2002, in which he justified the terrorist attack. A video with her was published about a year ago.

In the song, the blogger mentions the dead children and calls for new terrorist attacks. The blogger pleaded guilty, saying that he regrets for the song he recorded justifying terrorism.

On June 10, the court arrested him at the request of the investigation. According to the investigation, Khovansky turned to other persons “with the aim of forming the ideology of terrorism, the conviction of its attractiveness.” According to the investigation, the blogger addressed other persons with a song “with the aim of forming the ideology of terrorism, the conviction of its attractiveness.”