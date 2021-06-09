Video blogger Dmitry Larin, who was detained earlier in the afternoon on June 9 in the case of another blogger Yuri Khovansky, left the interrogation. Commenting on the situation with a colleague in the shop, Larin expressed the hope that he would not be given a real term. An interview with a blogger was published Telegram-channel “Mash on the Moika”.

He also added that he was interrogated for the first time in his life. The questions, according to him, tried to establish the circumstances concerning the song of Khovansky about “Nord-Ost” and the circle of persons who were involved in this. In the case, Larin is a witness.

The blogger also stressed that we are talking about events that took place eight to ten years ago. According to him, Khovansky sang this song drunk on someone else’s stream, and the consequences began only now. Larin expressed the hope that the case will end with a fine, albeit a large one – “under impoverished”, but not in real terms.

On June 8, in the evening, a search was carried out in the apartment of blogger Khovansky. It lasted until two in the morning, after which Khovanskiy was taken to the police. According to preliminary data, the reason for the arrest was a video with a song about “Nord-Ost”, which mentions the terrorist attack that took place on October 23, 2002 in the theater center on Dubrovka. Together with Khovansky, another blogger, the creator of the Shkoklobloggers YouTube show, Andrei Nifedov, as well as the well-known video blogger Dmitry Larin, were detained as a witness.

Later, Khovansky repented of having sung about the terrorist attack on Dubrovka, and admitted his guilt in justifying terrorism.