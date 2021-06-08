US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, Kiev has all the necessary tools to move along the path that will lead the country to NATO. Blinken clarified that this is a movement “towards readiness for future membership.” He also added that the United States supports Ukraine’s membership in the alliance.

On May 26, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced his disappointment with the refusal of NATO countries to invite the republic to the organization’s summit, which will be held on June 14 in Brussels. He said that the “Russian aggression” is also directed against the members of the alliance, and therefore the reluctance of the alliance to find a suitable format for participation for the republic is puzzling.