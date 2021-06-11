The Black Widow movie will bring Scarlett Johansson back as Natasha Romanoff to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This will be the last adventure of his character before his death in the fourth installment of the Avengers.

The film will also mean the last participation of the actress in the franchise, so all her followers are waiting for the premiere on July 9 in select cinemas and Disney + with Premium Access.

Promotional image of Black Widow. Photo: Marvel Studios

To the surprise of fans, Marvel Studios released a new promotional poster and revealed that the tape will be available for free from October 6 to all users with the basic subscription.

As we saw in Avengers: Endgame, the spy sacrificed her life so that the heroes could defeat Thanos. Since the aforementioned tape did not offer a space to pay tribute to the character as with other deceased, Black Widow plans to dismiss her in style.

Black Widow – official synopsis

Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darkest parts of her history when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past appears.

Pursued by a force that won’t stop for nothing until it is finished, she must deal with her history as a spy and her broken relationships from before she became an Avenger. For this, he will have the help of old allies: Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov.