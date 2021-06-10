Black carbon poses a major threat to the Arctic as it is deposited on the ice sheet and accelerates its melting.

And “black carbon” is the name given to polluting particles that arise, especially from heavy fuel oil used by ships.

Shann Pryor, Senior Adviser to the NGO Clean Arctic Alliance, is calling on IMO members as they begin their session Thursday to pass legislation on the matter. It should be noted that ships are not the only reason for this.

What is the link between shipping traffic and “black carbon”?

Ships generally use the cheapest and most polluting fuel extracted from petroleum refining, heavy fuel oil, or “fuel”.

When ships burn HFO, they produce black carbon particles that are emitted into the environment from exhaust fumes.

Then these particles settle on the snow or ice, where they reduce the reflection of the sun from the surface, and then increase the absorption of heat, which leads to the acceleration of snow melting.

Although not a greenhouse gas in the strict sense of the word, “black carbon” contributes to anthropogenic global warming, particularly in the Arctic, where its effect is amplified by the presence of snow and ice.

But shipping isn’t the only one responsible for this, as “black carbon” particles are also emitted from the energy sector as well as from forest fires and wood stoves.

Black carbon also has a negative impact on human health and is responsible for respiratory diseases and premature deaths.

Why is it important to tackle ‘black carbon’ emissions in the Arctic?

When it falls on snow or ice, black carbon affects warming temperatures 7 to 10 times more than if it fell to the ground.

About 7-21% of the impact of shipping on global warming can be attributed to “black carbon”, with the rest related to carbon dioxide emissions.

“Black carbon” emissions from shipping actually increased by 85% between 2015 and 2019.

What can IMO do?

The solution is simple: by incentivizing the shipping sector to use distillate fuels such as diesel, marine diesel or other cleaner energy sources, “black carbon” emissions in the Arctic would immediately be reduced by 44%.

In addition, ships using diesel or marine diesel should also be required to install and use particulate filters. This will reduce black carbon emissions by more than 90%.