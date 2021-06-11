Birds Farmers in the Nordic and Baltic countries demand that hunting of white-fronted geese be allowed: “The level of favorable protection is more than tripled”

Farmers’ organizations want the conservation status of the white-fronted goose to be changed as a matter of urgency in the EU Birds Directive and the Berne Agreement.

Nordic and farmers’ organizations in the Baltic countries want a change in the conservation situation of white-fronted geese in a short time, says the Confederation of Finnish Agricultural and Forestry Producers in a press release MTK.

Farmers’ organizations in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are seeking a rapid change to both the EU Birds Directive and the so-called Berne Agreement.

The organizations want the white-fronted goose to be included in the directive’s huntable species and for its stock to be regulated by the Berne Treaty.

“The proposed changes are necessary to enable proper position regulation,” insists the chairman of MTK Juha Marttila in the bulletin.

On Friday, the chairmen of the farmers’ organizations wrote to the EU Environment Commissioner and the Nordic and Baltic Ministers for Responsibility.

Organizations according to the number of white-fronted geese has increased 30 times from the 1980s to the 2010s. In 2023, it is estimated that there are already 2.4 million.

“Already, the stock is so abundant that the favorable conservation status of the species is more than tripled,” the release says.

The Berne Convention means the Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats. It was signed in 1979, after which, according to farmers’ organizations, there has been a decisive change in the need to protect white-fronted geese.

The organizations say geese cause significant damage to agriculture in all the countries that took the initiative. Country-specific damage is reported to be typically several million euros per year.

