Birds Bird flu was found in a dead goose in Helsinki

The Food Agency’s investigations confirmed that a white-cheeked warbler found dead in Arabianranta was suffering from bird flu.

Helsinki The white-fronted goose found dead in Arabianranta has been confirmed to have contracted bird flu, the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) says in a press release.

The dead goose was found in May, and its bird flu disease was confirmed in Food Agency investigations on May 21. The virus was of type H5N1. It was therefore a different strain than the H5N8-type virus previously found in the dead swan of Töölönlahti, for example.

Avi points out that the risk of infecting humans with avian influenza viruses detected in Finland and the EU is low.

A type of avian influenza virus that can potentially infect humans has been detected in Asia. However, it is of a different type than the types of bird flu found in the EU and Finland, avi says.

Avi warn against touching dead birds due to the possible presence of pathogens in them. For example, birds may have salmonella.

Avian influenza is dangerous for birds and has caused a high number of deaths of wild birds and poultry in Europe, for example.

The Food and Drug Administration advises to notify the municipal veterinarian or county veterinarian immediately if it detects a mass death of wild birds.

“Generally, a situation in which more than one swan, five or more other waterfowl, or more than ten birds of other species are found to be sick or dead in the same area can be considered a mass illness or death,” avi lines.