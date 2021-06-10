More than a billion dollars worth of gold have been discovered in eastern Turkey. This was announced on June 10 by the Minister of Industry and Technology of the country Mustafa Varank at the opening of a new mine, the official broadcast the ceremony in Twitter…

According to Varank, in the area of ​​the village of Mollakara in the province of Agra, the gold mining company Koza Altin found large deposits of non-ferrous metals. The new mine found reserves of 20 tons of gold worth $ 1.2 billion and 3.5 tons of silver worth $ 2.8 million, the minister said.

Related materials Golden war Conflict around Itakinskoe gold deposit is gaining momentum

Investment in gold mining in Turkey has grown by a quarter over the past decade. In 2020, the country produced 42 tons of precious metal from 18 mines; in 2021, Turkish mining companies set themselves the bar at 45 tons. According to the government’s forecast, the annual production level will reach 100 tons in the next five years.

Over the past few years, Turkey, despite its difficult financial situation, has stepped up its mining operations. In early June, industrialists discovered a new natural gas field in the Black Sea. There were no official statements from the Turkish authorities, according to Bloomberg, the source of the fuel was found at the Amasra-1 offshore well.