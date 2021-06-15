Microsoft founder Bill Gates said that the leaders of the Group of Seven countries are committed to sharing 870 million doses of Corona vaccines over the next year, considering that time is not in the world’s favor to confront the epidemic.

Gates wrote in a tweet via “Twitter”: “The G7 has committed to sharing 870 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine over the next year, which is welcome news .. But time is not on our side.”

“Vaccines must be delivered now to help control the epidemic everywhere and not disrupt the progress we have made,” he added.

In turn, the Kovacs International Program for Immunization welcomed this commitment, along with continued support for the export of vaccines in large proportions, and the promotion of voluntary licensing and global non-profit production.

The program said that it is looking forward to seeing vaccine doses flow into countries as soon as possible, stressing that it will work with the Group of Seven and other countries that have intensified their efforts to share doses as quickly and equitably as possible.