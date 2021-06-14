Scoop a Every Morning by Adriana Volpe. The journalist Santo Pirrotta exclusively reveals Alfonso Signorini’s attempt to bring Pamela Prati to the house of Big Brother Vip. Will the former prima donna of Bagaglino, far from the scene after the “Caltagirone case”, will accept the invitation?

Pamela Prati will be one of the next competitors of the Big Brother Vip? It could be. The showgirl, former prima donna of the Bagaglino, has been missing from the scene for about two years. After the end of the “story” with Mark Caltagirone the spotlight has gone out on her and Prati has lived through a period of isolation, in which she has given herself to writing a book and putting together the pieces of her shattered life.

As revealed to the weekly Chi directed by Alfonso Signorini and in these days on newsstands, Pamela is writing a second book, in which I will tell all the details of what was the case with Mark Caltagirone and all the details of their love story (let’s call it that).

Pamela Prati at GF Vip?

But before the book is published, other doors may open for you. Indeed, they may close behind his back. There door in question is that red of the Cinecittà loft. What are we saying? What we mentioned at the beginning: Pamela Prati could be one of the next competitors of the GF Vip; to want it strongly would be the same conductor, certain that the woman could make a significant contribution to the next edition of her reality show.

As Santo Pirrotta a Every morning, talk show hosted by Adriana Volpe on TV8, at the moment there has not yet been any signature, but contacts with Prati would be assiduous. So will we see Pamela at the end of the summer in prime time on Canale 5?

Surely Signorini will brand it very tightly and will try not to miss the “delicious competitor”, with the hope that the artist will be willing to tell his truth during the most watched program in Italy.