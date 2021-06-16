The former gieffina Carolina Marconi shares the fight against cancer on Instagram. Recently, he talked about what losing your hair will be like; despite the difficulties, Carolina manages to smile and not lose hope.

Carolina Marconi participated in the Big Brother in 2004. Now, the former gieffina runs a shop in Rome and has long been linked to the former footballer Alessandro Tulli.

Unfortunately Carolina she is going through a very difficult time since she was diagnosed with breast cancer last March.

Of the tumor, Carolina he had decided to talk about it freely, sharing his reaction and thoughts on Instagram:

I remember when the doctors told me: my blood froze and I ran away like a fury slamming the door, I went to the clinic bar bursting into an endless cry, thoughts tormented me, I wondered what now all my dreams My projects? Above all to become a mother, how do I do it? I felt finished as a woman, destroyed I lacked the air, I was lost. I calmed down, indeed I had to do it by force and went back to the room to the doctors who in turn tried to reassure me … so metabolized the news I dried my tears.

April 6 Carolina Marconi she underwent a long and painful surgery, during which doctors removed the tumor and reconstructed her breast.

Now, Carolina Marconi tells about chemo and the need to shorten your hair. Despite everything, he knows they will grow back and tries to keep a positive attitude.

I smile but it’s not easy: the words of Caterina Marconi

Caterina Marconi start your chemo cycle today. So, she called her trusted hairdresser to get her hair shortened before losing it.

The former gieffina speaks to those who follow her up Instagram with an open heart, sharing his story.

Caterina Marconi she obviously shows herself tried but at the same time full of will to appreciate and love life, wanting to remain positive and willing to tell the world that life is to be enjoyed, despite the problems:

I've always loved my straight black hair. Soon I will be completely with nothing like a coconut. All this will pass, the hair will grow, the important thing is health, this is what I hear every day but whoever is following my same path knows, that it is devastating (even if I have a smile and I try to be positive), which has been very difficult and will be even more difficult in recent months but I will never stop being happy and enthusiastic like a child in my life.

There are many people and VIP colleagues who are gathering around Carolina, even if only to show closeness and hope for a woman who is bravely fighting not to let the pain down.