Later this week, President Joe Biden begins his presidency’s first overseas trip to attend a series of meetings and summits in Europe, the first of which will be the G7 meeting in Britain. After that, he will go to the NATO summit in Brussels, where he will meet with the majority of European Union leaders. All of this will precede what may be a tense standoff with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16. After spending the past five months focusing on domestic affairs and combating the pandemic, Biden is trying to demonstrate how his administration is “restoring” American leadership on the world stage.

In an op-ed in the Washington Post to promote his trip, Biden said the defining question for the United States and its allies is whether they and the liberal-democratic order they support can “demonstrate their ability to confront openly contemporary threats and enemies,” including Russia. and China, but perhaps also the illiberal nationalist forces that are gaining momentum in many Western societies.

Biden sees his first presidential trip as an opportunity “to prove that the United States still has the ability.” This requires working according to an ambitious agenda. He wrote that the United States was “back to leadership on the issue of climate change” and that it would deepen transatlantic cooperation on “leading the global clean energy transition.” He praised the agreement recently concluded between the finance ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized countries on setting a minimum global corporate tax rate. He urged allied democracies to develop their “physical, digital and health infrastructure” to ensure a “high-level alternative to China” in their upcoming areas of competition. “As America’s economic recovery helps drive the global economy,” Biden wrote, “we will be stronger and more capable when we are surrounded by countries that share our values ​​and our vision for the future.”

That is Biden’s vision. It is not clear whether many in Europe will be fully convinced. Undoubtedly, Biden’s European counterparts are comfortable with the radical difference in tone between his administration and the administration of President Donald Trump, who considered the old allies a threat to American national security, questioned the merits of “NATO”, rejected scientific statements about global warming, and did not show any concern with the conditions of democracy in the world.

While elements of Trump’s trade war remain in place, and the Biden administration continues to impose pandemic-era restrictions on European Union citizens coming to the country even as the continent opens up to a legion of enthusiastic American tourists, experts note that Biden has not yet appointed ambassadors to NATO or the European Union in Brussels as a sign of Washington’s lack of interest. European commentators also recognize that, notwithstanding Biden’s impending visits to London and Brussels, the US increasingly views Europe at best as a junior partner in its intense rivalry with China.

“Far from all the summit meetings and diplomatic interest, the Biden administration’s early actions show that it does not believe that Europe will be vital in this new geopolitical conflict…The president who has long been known as a transatlantic hero,” wrote Jeremy Shapiro in Politico Europe. He no longer prioritizes European politics.

“What is encouraging is that Biden is starting a new relationship, demonstrating trust in Brussels and NATO, and initiating the major strategic process of modernizing the transatlantic alliance in the future,” Jana Puglierin, director of the Berlin office at the European Council on Foreign Affairs, told The New York Times. 21st century”. “But Biden also wants to see results, and we need to show tangible results,” she said. This is not unconditional love, but rather friends that exchange advantages.”

There are deeper signs of European realism, as a new poll of European attitudes recently published by the German Marshall Fund of the United States shows limited confidence in Washington. In France and Germany, slim majorities see the United States as the most powerful power in the world. And only 51% of Germans surveyed see the United States as a “reliable” partner.

Martin Queens, deputy director of the Marshall Fund’s Paris office, told Worldview that the findings indicate that “the Biden effect did not occur” and that “the marked decline in US influence remains the same today” as it was under Trump. Some European analysts worry that Biden’s tenure will be little more than “the watershed between populist and nationalist presidents,” wrote Stephen Erlanger of The Times.

But the Marshall survey found significant European support for most of Biden’s stated agenda, including climate action, investment in cybersecurity, and a stronger stance against China.

* Writer specializing in foreign affairs

Published by special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.