Joe Biden is set to arrive in Europe on Wednesday, on his first foreign trip as US president.

President and First Lady Jill Biden will meet US soldiers in the English county of Suffolk on their first foreign trip since Biden took office last January.

Biden is scheduled to meet tomorrow, Thursday, with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, near the county of Cornwall, where the Group of Seven summit will be held from Friday to Sunday.

On the sidelines of the summit, Biden is expected to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among other G7 leaders. At the end of their visit to Britain, Queen Elizabeth II will receive the US president and first lady at Windsor Castle near London on Sunday.

Next Monday, Biden plans to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels, where he is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with European Union representatives the following day.

Next Wednesday, Biden is expected to hold a summit that the world is eagerly awaiting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, before the US president returns to Washington.

“This tour will highlight America’s commitment to rallying the world’s democracies, working together to shape the rules of the road for the 21st century, defend our values, and tackle the world’s greatest challenges,” the White House said.