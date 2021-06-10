US President Joe Biden will discuss with German Chancellor Angela Merkel disagreements over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This was reported in the State Department, reports RIA News…

By now, Nord Stream 2 is 95 percent complete. The launch was originally scheduled for late 2019, but had to be postponed several times due to US sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that the completion of the second branch of the pipeline would take place in one and a half to two months.