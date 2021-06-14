US President Joe Biden has threatened to retaliate against Russia’s “harmful” actions. He stated this at a press conference following the meeting of the leaders of NATO countries in Brussels. Video available in Twitter– White House account.

The American leader noted that Washington is not looking for a conflict with Moscow, but will answer “if Russia continues its malicious activity.”

According to the politician, during the summit of the leaders of the NATO countries, its participants spoke about “Russia’s aggressive actions that threaten the integrity and security of the alliance members.” He also said that during the talks he told his interlocutors what he plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming summit.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Biden had been preparing for the time of his meeting with Putin for 50 years. Biden “knows exactly what to expect” from Putin, the official said. “In his opinion, this meeting is not about trust and friendship, but about figuring out where we can find common ground. Be straightforward and accurate in areas where we have concerns, ”she explained.

The Putin-Biden summit will take place at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. The joint event between the leaders of the two countries will be the first since Biden took office. Putin’s trip to Geneva will mark the first foreign visit of a Russian president since January 2020.