US President Joe Biden speculated about why his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has resisted pressure from Washington. His words lead RIA News…

“He is Vladimir Putin,” Biden replied, adding that he would be ready to elaborate on this topic after bilateral talks.

Earlier on June 13, the American president called Putin an autocrat, noting that he was not sure he could change “the behavior of a person or a country.”

Negotiations between Biden and Putin are scheduled for June 16 and will take place at the Villa La Grange Geneva. They will be the first meeting of the two presidents since Biden took office.