US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will sip tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Sunday at the end of the Group of Seven summit, as the US leader wraps up a visit to Britain on his first international tour since taking office.

The 95-year-old Queen of Britain will receive Biden and his wife in the castle courtyard, the royal family’s home for nearly a thousand years, where she has spent most of her time since the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace said that upon their arrival, a guard of honor would give the royal salute and the US national anthem would be played.

The Queen has already met Biden and his wife during their visit to Britain when she hosted a reception for the leaders of the Group of Seven and their wives on Friday evening in Cornwall on the southwest tip of England where the summit was held.

“Joe and I look forward to meeting the Queen,” Jill Biden said after their arrival in Britain on Thursday. “This is an exciting part of our visit.”

Despite the departure of Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, at the age of 99 in April after more than 70 years of marriage, the Queen showed her determination to continue her official duties during the G7 summit.