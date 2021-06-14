ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

After the G7 summit in Cornwall, Joe Biden and First Lady Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit. The US president is very impressed afterwards.

London – Secondary scenes of the world political stage usually show a hodgepodge of curiosities. This also happened at the last G7 summit in Cornwall, England, which was attended for the first time by the 46th US President Joe Biden. After the Trump trauma of past gatherings, expectations of the Democrats have been high. And Biden presented himself as the shepherd who led the stray sheep of the United States back into the community of states. “America is back”, the slogan with which Biden advertised at the beginning of his presidency, is also the mantra of his current trip to Europe.

Together with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, the President met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle after attending the Summit. In the 69 years of her reign, the royal head received almost all of the past US presidents – including Donald Trump *. Joe Biden came across a connection that was apparently meant to be particularly appreciative. Before boarding “Air Force One”, the Democrat told reporters: “It reminded me of my mother”. This is proven by a video of the New York Times.

Queen like his mother? Joe Biden’s strange statement after the G7 summit in Cornwall

In a pink floral print dress and matching hat, the 95-year-old monarch greeted First Lady Dr. Biden and Joe Biden at an honor guard parade in the courtyard of Windsor Castle. The national anthems of the United Kingdom and the USA were played. The US President had already met the Queen at the G7 summit in Cornwall. At a reception on Friday evening she had caused amusement because she insisted on cutting a cake with a saber instead of a knife.

The meeting with the head of the House of Windsor apparently left a lasting impression on Biden. And evoked associations. Her “appearance” and her “generosity” reminded him of his late mother, said the US President. And was convinced that the Queen would not be offended by it. Then he added twice: “She is very great.” With a big smile on his face, the Democrat gave the impression that he didn’t want to stop telling anecdotes about the encounter. When asked whether he had invited the Queen to the White House, he immediately replied: “Yes.” These are great words from Biden, who repeatedly emphasizes the great importance of the family and who lived through the decades of his political work afterwards. (aka with AFP)