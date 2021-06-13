Joe Biden’s United States have reiterated, once more, that China is and remains the main threat to them. Nothing new with respect to the administration of Donald Trump, it will be said instinctively. But is not so. Donald Trump, who also pointed to China as the main enemy, was aiming for an “isolationist” position: that is, he aimed at the maximum possible Independence from China, considered evil on earth. Joe Biden, for his part, represents the typical variant of the US Democratic Party’s aversion towards China: with Biden, isolationism does not triumph, but the stars and stripes imperialism that inflicted so many griefs on the peoples on earth. Here is the main difference: under the leadership of the Biden administration, it is not unlikely that there will be a clash with China. After all, the fulcrum of US foreign policy is ultimately resolved in a single point: keeping the peoples already conquered in subjection, colonizing with violence those who, in one way or another, resist Atlanticist-driven globalization.

Diego Fusaro (Turin 1983) teaches history of philosophy at the IASSP in Milan (Institute for High Strategic and Political Studies) and is the founder of the National Interest association (www.interessenazionale.net). Among his most fortunate books, “Welcome back Marx!” (Bompiani 2009), “The future is ours” (Bompiani 2009), “Thinking otherwise” (Einaudi 2017).