US President Joe Biden laughed after being asked to comment on the reaction of Russian leader Vladimir Putin during an interview to the scandalous statement against him. He answered a question from journalists at a press conference following the NATO summit, he is quoted as saying RIA News…

When the head of the White House was asked to rate Putin’s reaction to the question about the controversial interview, Biden laughed. After a pause, he said that it was in the interests of the Russian president to change the opinion of the world community about himself.

“Look, he made it clear that … the point is that I believe that in the past he himself spoke about what he could do or did … When I was asked about this on the air, I answered honestly,” commented Biden. After that, the journalist recalled that Putin laughed when he learned about the scandalous statement of the American president. “I really do laugh too … I don’t think it will have much of an impact on our upcoming meeting,” he added, laughing between the sentences.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an exclusive interview with NBC that he is not worried about the scandalous statements of the American leader Joe Biden in his address. He also noted that some of the accusations against him resembled “verbal indigestion.”

Biden and Putin will meet on June 16 at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. The joint event of the leaders of the two countries will be the first since Biden took office. Putin’s trip to Geneva will mark the first foreign visit of a Russian president since January 2020.