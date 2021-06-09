ofKai Hartwig shut down

Relations between the United States and Russia were already better. Now US President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin want to meet.

Mildenhall / Geneva – The world public is eagerly awaiting the summit of US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The two heads of state want to meet on Wednesday next week (June 16). A villa on Lake Geneva was apparently chosen as the meeting place. Apparently, Biden and Putin want to exchange ideas on a neutral stage in Switzerland.

The Geneva authorities have now ordered the extensive securing of the area around the villa “La Grange”. They recommended that local residents stay at home on June 16 if possible. AFP reporters observed the first cleaning measures in the area around the villa on Tuesday. In addition, an anonymous US government representative confirmed the AFP the upcoming meeting between Putin and Biden.

G7 summit: US President Joe Biden has already landed in Great Britain

Meanwhile, the head of state of the United States has already arrived in Great Britain. Before his meeting with Russia’s President, Biden will attend the G7 summit in Carbis Bay in south-west England, among other things. The US President landed with Air Force One at Mildenhall Air Base on Wednesday evening (June 9).

For Biden it is the start of his trip to Europe, later in the evening the President meets with members of the US Air Force. This is followed by a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Joe Biden’s European tour: US President also meets with Queen Elizabeth II.

The three-day G7 summit starts on Friday (June 11th). The heads of state and government of the seven leading industrial nations exchange ideas in Cornwall. A whole range of topics will be discussed. Among other things, the consequences of the corona pandemic will be discussed. Climate and species protection as well as the strengthening of common democratic values ​​are also on the agenda.

Together with First Lady Jill Biden, the US President is invited to Windsor Castle with the British Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday. Then Biden will travel to Brussels, where he will take part in the NATO summit on Monday and the EU-US summit one day later. It is only at the end of his European trip that the presumably most difficult meeting awaits Biden when he meets Putin in Geneva. (kh)

