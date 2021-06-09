US President Joe Biden said he would make it clear to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that “America is back.” He said this in his speech to the military at an American base in Great Britain, his words are quoted RIA News…

“To let him know what I want him to know,” the head of the White House emphasized and added that at all stages of his first overseas tour, he will talk about the return of the United States.

The President said that the United States is determined to play the role of a strong leader in the international arena and is ready to “lead with strength.” Biden also noted that Washington is not looking for a conflict with Moscow, but will respond to “harmful actions.” According to him, both nations are responsible for strategic stability, and the American head of state takes it seriously.

Earlier, the National Security Assistant to the head of the American administration, Jake Sullivan, in an interview with reporters, revealed topics for conversation at a meeting between Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and the United States, Joe Biden. Thus, the head of the American state intends to discuss the recent hacker attacks using ransomware viruses, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria and possible ways of reaching an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program.