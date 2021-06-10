US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he intends to raise “sensitive issues” during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden added: “I am about to participate in the G7 summit, then the NATO meeting, and then I will meet with Mr. Putin to tell him what I want him to know,” according to CNN.

He said he was in Europe “to defend the very concept of democracy”. Biden arrived Wednesday in Britain on his first foreign trip as president of the United States, during which he will visit several European countries.

Biden is scheduled to meet today, Thursday, with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, near the county of Cornwall, where the Group of Seven summit will be held from Friday to Sunday.

On the sidelines of the summit, Biden is expected to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among other G7 leaders.

Next Monday, Biden plans to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels, where he is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with European Union representatives the following day.

Next Wednesday, Biden is expected to hold a summit that the world is eagerly awaiting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, before returning to Washington.

“This tour will highlight America’s commitment to rallying the world’s democracies, working together to shape the rules of the road for the 21st century, defend our values, and tackle the world’s greatest challenges,” the White House said.