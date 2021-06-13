The United States does not have access to Chinese laboratories, so the nature of the coronavirus cannot be determined. This was announced on Sunday, June 13, by US President Joe Biden at press conferences at the end of the summit of the “group of seven” (G7).

“We didn’t have access to [китайским. — Ред.] laboratories to establish it [происхождение вируса. — Ред.]… We must have access. The world must have access, ”Biden said.

The American leader clarified that the Chinese authorities should open access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for the world community in order to find out under what circumstances SARS-CoV-2 began to spread.

On June 6, former US President Donald Trump said that China must pay “reparations” for the coronavirus pandemic in the world in the amount of at least $ 10 trillion.

The former American president has repeatedly reiterated that he considers China to be responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, and called this the reason for his growing anger towards China. Beijing denies these allegations.

On May 20, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee reported “circumstantial evidence” of information that a new type of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The committee cited data on China’s statement back in 2017. Then in China they said that the laboratory in Wuhan is engaged in “dangerous research of coronaviruses without complying with mandatory safety protocols.”

At the end of March, a report by an international group of WHO experts on a trip to China in January-February to investigate the origin of the coronavirus was published. Experts could not come to an unambiguous conclusion. According to the final document, the most likely is the transmission of coronavirus between animals, and then to humans, the least likely is the occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory conditions.

On January 3, Deputy Adviser to the current former US President Donald Trump, Matthew Pottinger, said that the coronavirus pandemic could arise from a leak from a Chinese laboratory. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying noted that Chinese scientists have repeatedly denied this information.