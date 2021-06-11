Joe Biden’s first overseas tour kicked off in the UK. The host was Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom Biden exchanged gifts in honor of the first meeting. The spouses of politicians also presented each other with souvenirs, writes the British The Mirror.

Prime Minister Johnson presented Biden with a framed photograph of a mural of American abolitionist Frederick Douglass in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. Douglas is a former slave who became a leading figure in abolitionist movement. He traveled to Britain and Ireland in the 1840s with speeches against slavery. The mural was painted by Robert Blair and the photograph was taken by British-American Melissa Hayton.

In turn, the US President presented Johnson with a new bike and helmet as a “gesture of friendship and recognition of their shared interest in cycling.” “Joe Biden donated an American-made bicycle and a custom-made bicycle helmet from Bilenky Cycle Works, a small family business located in Philadelphia. Biden was born in Pennsylvania, ”the White House quoted ABC News as saying.

Carrie Johnson, the third wife of Prime Minister Johnson, gave 70-year-old US First Lady Jill Biden the first edition of Daphne du Maurier’s 1952 Apple Tree, who spent most of her life in Cornwall, where most of her novels take place. And Mrs. Johnson received a leather bag made by the wives of the military and a presidential silk scarf from Dr. Biden.

Earlier, Biden’s wife told how diligently her husband is preparing for a meeting with Putin on June 16. After the American couple met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie in British Cornwall, journalists asked Jill if her husband was ready for a summit with Putin on June 16. In response, she told how Biden feels about foreign policy and high-level negotiations.