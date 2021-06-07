A source in the administration of US President Joe Biden said that the head of the White House will not meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky until the Russian-American summit, where Biden will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by Axios.

The upcoming meeting between Biden and Putin will take place on June 16 in Geneva. According to Axios’ interlocutor, Washington really considered the option of inviting the President of Ukraine before the talks at the upcoming summit. However, subsequently, the portal notes, the White House administration refused to promote this meeting due to Zelensky’s decision to change the leadership of the state energy company Naftogaz, considering this decision as Ukraine’s refusal to fight corruption.

In an interview with Axios, the Ukrainian president said he was ready to meet with his US counterpart prior to the Russian-American summit. According to Zelensky, the consultations should be held face to face, since many things cannot be discussed over the phone.