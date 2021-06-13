US President Joe Biden, speaking at the G7 summit on expanding cooperation between the US and Russia, confused the countries. It is reported by TASS…

“We can work together with Russia. For example, in Libya, ”said the American leader. Journalists later asked US Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan to explain what Biden meant. He replied that the head of the White House spoke about the interaction between Moscow and Washington in Syria.

Earlier, Biden made a reservation in his welcoming speech during speeches to the US military in the UK. In his speech, the American leader mentioned the British Royal Air Force, which is abbreviated in English as RAF. Biden mixed up the letters and said RFA. Biden’s three letters can represent obscene English language depending on the context.

In April, Biden was unable to pronounce the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin the first time he spoke on relations between the countries. The American leader started talking and said something unintelligible, like “President Clutin.” Then Biden immediately corrected himself.