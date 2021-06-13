US President Joe Biden answered a question from journalists why Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not change his position due to pressure from Washington.

“He is Vladimir Putin. I will not go into details, because I have to sit down at the negotiating table with him. I will be glad to talk with you later, “said the head of the White House at press conferences in London before leaving for Brussels for the NATO summit.

At the same time, the American leader refused to disclose to journalists his strategy for “changing behavior” Putin.

“It is possible that if I tell you, it will not dissuade him, and he will want to continue,” – said Biden.

On June 12, in an interview with NBC, Putin said that he was not affected by the scandalous remarks of his American colleague in an interview in March, in which he, in particular, threatened to bring the Russian leader to justice for “meddling” in the American elections.

Biden’s meeting with Putin is scheduled for June 16. It will be held in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of leaders since the inauguration of an American as president of the United States. For the Russian president, the trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit since January 2020.