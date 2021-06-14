United States President Joe Biden said he considered Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “worthy rival,” a smart and tough politician. He expressed this opinion at a press conference in Brussels at the end of the NATO summit on Monday, June 14.

“I’ve already met him. He is smart, tough, and I would say that he is a worthy rival, “- quotes the head of the White House TASS…

Biden added that at the upcoming meeting with Putin he intends to outline areas of possible US-Russian cooperation.

“I’m going to make it clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate,” he said.

The American leader stressed that the upcoming summit in Geneva will be “a critical meeting.”

In addition, Biden noted that the meeting with the Russian president is now “appropriate” for the moment. According to him, she was supported by everyone with whom he negotiated during the NATO summit.

“Most and even everyone with whom I spoke (during the summit), and these are 10 or 12 leaders, thanked and said that they are glad that I will meet with him,” – quotes the head of the White House “RIA News”…

Biden and Putin will meet on June 16. It will be held in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of the presidents since Biden took over as head of the White House. For the Russian leader, the trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit since January 2020.

On June 13, one of the fragments of Putin’s interview with the NBC television channel was published, in which the Russian president spoke about his expectations from the upcoming meeting. According to him, Moscow and Washington are trying to reduce negative rhetoric, but one should not delude ourselves on this score.