US President Joe Biden named the conditions for Ukraine’s joining NATO. He stated this at a press conference following the meeting of the leaders of NATO countries in Brussels. Video available in Twitter-the White House account.

According to him, Kiev can become a member of the alliance if it meets NATO criteria. “They still have to solve the problem of corruption and also meet other criteria,” Biden said. He added that the situation in Donbass does not exclude the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.

Earlier, NATO published the final statement of the summit, which said that Ukraine and Georgia will be able to join the alliance in the future. Thus, the statement confirms the decision taken at the 2008 Bucharest summit. “We confirm all parts of this decision, as well as subsequent decisions, including the fact that each partner will be judged on their own merits,” – said in the text of the message.

On June 7, Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They discussed the prospects for Kiev’s entry into NATO. The American president assured that “Ukraine’s position will definitely be taken into account” when discussing strategic issues and planned activities in the alliance. A meeting between Zelensky and Biden is scheduled for late July in Washington.