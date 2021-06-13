US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin an autocrat. His words lead RIA News…

“There is no guarantee that I will be able to change the behavior of a person or the behavior of a country. Autocrats have tremendous power, they do not have to answer to society, and it very much happens that if I answer [Путину] properly, which I will do, it will not convince him, and he will continue in the same spirit, “- said Biden at a press conference, answering a question about the upcoming meeting of the two heads of state.

Earlier, Putin spoke about his expectations from the summit and named its reasons. According to the Russian president, Moscow expects to restore personal contacts with Washington and “create really functioning mechanisms of interaction in those areas that represent mutual interests.”

At the same time, Putin called the current state of bilateral relations the worst in recent years. Biden, in turn, agreed with this assessment.

The meeting between Putin and Biden will take place on June 16 at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. This will be the first event with two presidents since Biden took office.