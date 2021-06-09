US President Joe Biden said the country’s determination to play the role of a strong leader in the international arena, as well as the lack of desire for conflict with Russia. He announced this on Wednesday, June 9, at a meeting with American servicemen upon arrival in the UK. His speech was broadcast by the White House in Youtube…

“We are not looking for a conflict with Russia, we are looking for stable, predictable relations. Our nations share a great responsibility, among other things, for strategic stability, ”Biden said.

The US President also stated that he takes this responsibility seriously.

“But I made it clear that the United States will respond firmly and meaningfully to the involvement of the Russian government in harmful actions,” he stressed.

Biden also said that he would let Putin know that “America is back.” He recalled that he had arrived in Europe to participate in a number of summits, including the Russian-American one.

“I go to the Group of Seven, then to the NATO ministerial meeting, and then to meet with [президентом России Владимиром] Putin in order to inform him that I want him to know, ”Biden said.

In addition, Biden said that he was serious about the responsibility of the United States for jointly ensuring arms control with Russia.

“Our countries bear a huge responsibility, including for ensuring strategic stability. I take this responsibility very seriously. But I have made it clear that the US will respond in a serious manner if the Russian government gets involved in a damaging [США] activities, ”the head of the American administration noted.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the summit of the Russian and US presidents did not have an agreed agenda. In addition, Lavrov pointed out that Moscow has no overestimated expectations or illusions about the upcoming meeting of the Russian and US presidents. According to him, the very fact of the meeting between Putin and Biden is important. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Moscow is ready for an honest conversation.

On June 7, Adviser to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan said that the meeting of the leaders of the two countries would take place not despite the differences between them, but thanks to them. He pointed out that there are “many questions” that the two countries need to work through. According to an adviser to the American leader, a direct conversation between heads of state is the best way to understand Moscow’s intentions.

The Biden-Putin meeting is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of leaders since the inauguration of an American as president of the United States. At the same time, for the Russian president, a trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit since January 2020.