US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday evening to participate in a NATO summit on Monday and to meet with the heads of European Union institutions on Tuesday before meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva.

The presidential plane, Air Force One, landed at 20:49 at Millsbrook Military Airport in Brussels, coming from London, where Biden made his first state visit after participating in a G7 summit in Carbis Bay.

Biden was greeted by Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo. After a handshake and a short conversation, Biden boarded an armored limousine belonging to the US presidency, heading to the US Embassy in Brussels, where he is staying during his visit.

Strict measures were taken to ensure the security of the US President and the leaders of the other 29 NATO countries during their stay. He informed Brussels residents of the difficulties that await them in their transportation during the days of Biden’s visit.

It is expected that the working session will last three hours from 13:00 to 16:00, provided that a declaration negotiated by the capitals will be adopted.

The King of Belgium will receive the US President on Tuesday afternoon, before the latter will participate in a summit of the European Union and the United States with European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The meeting is expected to last two hours.